Two Teens Were Raped And Thrown Out Like Trash -- One Is Finally Speaking Out

Melinda Coleman and her four children escaped to the small town of Maryville, Missouri, to start a new life after the death of her husband left the family feeling broken.

Unfortunately, the family had no idea that the town’s public and private lives played out much like a scene from “Friday Night Lights.” Marysville was a town where the local high school athletes are treated like royalty, and popularity and political prominence could get you out of any situation, including sexual assault.

Years after first moving to Maryville, Melinda’s daughter Daisy Coleman is finally speaking out about the horrors that happened to her and her friend Paige Parkhurst after a group of popular football players forced themselves on the girls and proceeded to rape them.

Coleman and Parkhurst were just 14 and 13 at the time. During a sleepover, they snuck out at 1 a.m. to meet with Matthew Barnett and a group of his friends.







The boys picked up Coleman and Parkhurst and drove them more than three miles back to Barnett’s home after stopping at one teen’s family restaurant to steal a bottle of vodka.







They snuck into the home through the basement window so as not to wake Barnett’s parents. Upon entering the house, the girls were separated. Coleman was offered a drink from a cup the teens referred to as the “bitch cup.” The girl doesn’t remember what happened after that.

Barnett said he had sex with Coleman, pleading that the hookup had been consensual. However, that was not the case. The girl was incapacitated and could not have consented. Barnett’s friend Jordan Zech is said to have recorded the rape. He sent the footage to people from their high school.