Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You'll Be Heartbroken When You See The Condition This Pony Was Found In

MAY 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Did you know that, much like our own fingernails and toenails, horse hooves need to be trimmed every few weeks if they don't live in the wild on rocky terrain?

Unfortunately for one neglected Shetland pony, his owner either didn't know or just didn't care, because when volunteers from the Animaux en Péril animal sanctuary in Belgium got to him, his hooves were so overgrown that he could barely walk.

Rescuers came to help the pony as soon as they became aware of his situation, but seeing his condition left them stunned and likely broke their hearts.

Rescuers came to help the pony as soon as they became aware of his situation, but seeing his condition left them stunned and likely broke their hearts.

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

His hooves hadn't been trimmed for around 10 years, literally spiraling out of control and making it extremely difficult for the poor thing to get around. “In 24 years of existence, our refuge has never hosted an equine with hooves so long,” a representative for the sanctuary said.

His hooves hadn't been trimmed for around 10 years, literally spiraling out of control and making it extremely difficult for the poor thing to get around. &ldquo;In 24 years of existence, our refuge has never hosted an equine with hooves so long,&rdquo; a representative for the sanctuary <a href="http://honesttopaws.com/pony-with-overgrown-hooves/2/?as=5GL1" target="_blank">said</a>.

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

Unfortunately, he and another horse found with him were malnourished and severely underweight. They had also been standing on a two-foot high pile of manure.

Unfortunately, he and another horse found with him were malnourished and severely underweight. They had also been standing on a two-foot high pile of manure.

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

After taking the neglected animals back to the sanctuary, volunteers worked hard to free the pony they'd later name Poly from his overgrown hooves.

After taking the neglected animals back to the sanctuary, volunteers worked hard to free the pony they'd later name Poly from his overgrown hooves.

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

“It is impossible to imagine the distress of the last few years, the omnipresent suffering, the hunger that gnaws and disintegrates, the torture of itching, the confinement in the impenetrable air,” the sanctuary added. “Under torture, time is infinite.”

&ldquo;It is impossible to imagine the distress of the last few years, the omnipresent suffering, the hunger that gnaws and disintegrates, the torture of itching, the confinement in the impenetrable air,&rdquo; the sanctuary <a href="http://honesttopaws.com/pony-with-overgrown-hooves/2/?as=5GL1" target="_blank">added</a>. &ldquo;Under torture, time is infinite.&rdquo;

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

Luckily, this sweet little guy wouldn't have to suffer any longer.

Luckily, this sweet little guy wouldn't have to suffer any longer.

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

With the awful burden of those long hooves gone, Poly got a much-needed haircut. The other horse, Everest, received plenty of love and care as well.

With the awful burden of those long hooves gone, Poly got a much-needed haircut. The other horse, Everest, received plenty of love and care as well.

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

When his rescuers finished with him, Poly was a new and much happier guy!

When his rescuers finished with him, Poly was a new and much happier guy!

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

It's hard to believe this is the same creature they found in such bad shape. Now he has a new lease on life!

It's hard to believe this is the same creature they found in such bad shape. Now he has a new lease on life!

Facebook / Animaux en Péril asbl

(via Honest To Paws)

I'm so glad these kind people stepped in to give Poly and Everest the lives they deserve. Share this rescue story if you think his transformation is amazing!

Trending Now

This Is The Odd Process People Use To Add Everyday Sounds To Your Favorite Movies

Trending Now

You'll Be Heartbroken When You See The Condition This Pony Was Found In

This Isn't Really What You Want To Find When You Go To The Doctor With Ear Pain

This Guy's Day Started Out Like Any Other And Ended With Him Punching A Shark

Having A Rough Day? This Happy, Smiley Gecko Will Definitely Turn It All Around

Clown With Knife Gloves Just Slashed A Man To Death Because The World Is Horrible

These 40 Doses Of Sweet, Sweet Karma Will Make You Feel Way Better About Life

Load another article