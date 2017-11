Parents' top priorities are to take care of their little ones and protect them from harm, even if they aren't human.

While some animal fathers are apathetic towards their young, others form bonds with their babies and do everything in their power to protect them -- like this funny golden retriever. Every time someone tries to touch or grab his pup, he acts accordingly to keep them away.

"Keep your dirty mitts off of my boy!"

Nice work, buddy. Not only are you a good boy, but you're also a great dad.