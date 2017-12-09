Here's Why You Don't Leave The Roller Around Baby When You're Painting The Walls

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Being a parent can oftentimes mean that even trivial tasks around the house can be more of a hassle than they need to be.



Perhaps one of the hardest chores is trying to complete some minor home repairs or redesigns. When it comes to your kids and something as simple as giving your walls a fresh coat of paint, there’s a fine line between your toddlers wanting to help and them making a mess and creating even more work that needs to be done. The latter is exactly what happened to this DIY dad after he turned his back for only a second.

When Dad wasn’t looking, this tiny tyke decided that the wooden floors could use a bit of paint, too. Thankfully dad saw the humorous side of the situation and took out his phone to record his son’s attempts at home improvement.

I mean how can you help but laugh? He was only trying to help!