Watching Paintballs Collide And Explode In Slow Motion Is Weirdly Satisfying

So many things happen around us every day that we don't take the time to slow down and really examine.
And sometimes, there are things that simply happen too quickly for us to really observe. That's Where Dan and Gav, "The Slow Mo Guys," come in. They have a YouTube channel where they use a $150,000 camera to slow down incredible things and show us just what's happening during dramatic moments of impact or explosion.
Their latest project was to see what it looks like when two paintballs hit each other mid-air.
First, they rigged up the paintball guns with some string, and once they fired, the camera was there to capture the whole thing.