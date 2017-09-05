Watching Paintballs Collide And Explode In Slow Motion Is Weirdly Satisfying

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

So many things happen around us every day that we don't take the time to slow down and really examine.

And sometimes, there are things that simply happen too quickly for us to really observe. That's Where Dan and Gav, "The Slow Mo Guys," come in. They have a YouTube channel where they use a $150,000 camera to slow down incredible things and show us just what's happening during dramatic moments of impact or explosion.

Their latest project was to see what it looks like when two paintballs hit each other mid-air.







First, they rigged up the paintball guns with some string, and once they fired, the camera was there to capture the whole thing.







The results? Well, they're pretty incredible to see.







You can watch their whole process in the video below. It's long, but it's totally worth it.

video-player-present

This is so strangely beautiful. I can't wait to watch more of their stuff. What would you like to see in slow motion? Let us know in the comments.