This Baker's Gone Viral For Creating Something That'll Make Your Mouth Water

It's easy to see why chocolate chip cookies are America's favorite cookie.

With equal parts gooey and chewy, no one can resist the temptation of enjoying a cookie or five. But in terms of making the perfect chocolate chip cookie, people aren't always on the same page when it comes to the recipe. And while your grandma's famous recipe may be A+ in your household, baker Sarah Kieffer has created a brand new cookie obsession that the Internet is going crazy for.

Kieffer's recipe doesn't require any fancy kitchen equipment or over-the-top ingredients. In fact, her cookie recipe probably looks very similar to the ones that you're used to.







With the cookie dough whipped together, Kieffer balls up four cookies per baking sheet and places them in the freezer to help prevent her cookies from rising too much.







Once it's time to place the delicious treats in the oven, she bakes them for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. But what she does next may surprise you.







When the 10 minutes are up, Kieffer opens up the oven and bangers her cookie sheet against the wire rack of the oven. This technique, which she calls "panbanging" helps create beautiful ripples in her cookies, leaving them flattened.







She places them back in the oven and every few minutes, resumes banging. She repeats that process until they're the width and height she desires. The end product is a gorgeous cookie that is crunchy on the outside and gooey in the center. The best of both worlds!







This unique baking technique has not only earned her a feature in the New York Times but also a prime spot in Kieffer's new cookbook. Learn more about how to bake these chocolatey wonders in the video below!

Crunchy AND chewy? If you'll excuse me, I have some baking to do.

