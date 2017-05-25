This Panda Will Splash All Day And It Doesn't Care About Any Of Your Garbage

Just when this adorable panda thought it could live its best life without anyone noticing, it turns out there was a massive crowd.
Totally oblivious to life and its many struggles, this cutie pie can be seen splash and swimming about without a care in the world. At one point it even seems like the precious panda has gotten stuck in its swimming hole, thrashing about in what looked like an attempt to get out of a sticky situation. That, however, was far from the case. This nugget was just living it up!
"OMG...were you watching that whole time?"
(via Daily Mail)
