This Guy Was Just Trying To Do His Job, But One Baby Panda Had Other Plans

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

All work and no play makes this zookeeper a target for panda cuteness.

A video of a baby panda living at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding has gone viral after millions have viewed the tiny furball clinging onto his favorite zookeeper’s leg. All the zookeeper wanted to do was finish adding some leafy additions to the play area, but this baby had other plans. Despite multiple attempts to shake himself free, this guy just could not escape his new buddy's love.

"Wait our playdate isn’t over yet. Don’t leave!”

video-player-present

Read More: Frolicking Baby Pandas Are All Of Us After A Few Glasses Of Wine

How adorable! Share this hilarious video if you now have an undying urge to become a zookeeper.