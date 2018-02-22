Ad Blocker Detected

It Looked Like This Mom Panda Was Going To Reject Her Baby, But Then Something Clicked

FEBRUARY 22, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
LIFE
Matt Davidson
You may be surprised to learn this, but in the animal kingdom, not every mother-to-be comes equipped with those motherly instincts. Not right away, anyway.

Unlike human mommas who can't wait to spend a bit of time away from their mini-me's, even the shortest length of separation can cause an animal mother to reject her young, leaving them to fend for themselves. When Min-Min the panda gave birth to a baby, doctors and zoo staff had to conduct a full physical to make sure the tiny panda was totally healthy. However, in doing so, they ran the risk of Min-Min rejecting the newborn forever.

After passing the physical examination with flying colors, the newborn panda was ready to reunite with its momma, but would momma be ready?

Youtube / BBC Earth

Staff members had to cover the panda with different scents in hopes that Min-Min would recognize her young and her motherly instincts would come out.

Youtube / BBC Earth

Unfortunately, it seemed like nothing was going to be able to reunite a mother with her little one.

Youtube / BBC Earth

But then something inside Min-Min's brain clicked and...well, you'll see.

Thankfully mom and her offspring make up one happy family. Talk about a close call!

