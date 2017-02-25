Ad Blocker Detected

The Reason She's Using Paper Towels In Her Hair Is Totally Genius

FEBRUARY 25, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

It's no secret that frequent and sustained blow-drying isn't exactly great for your hair.

That said, most of us have little choice but to grab a blow dryer and douse our hair with heat before running out of the door to go to work in the morning. Over time, this can cause damage such as breakage and split ends. Ain't nobody got time for that!

While we all know that it's important to get as much water as possible out of our hair before blow-drying it, towel-drying can actually cause even more damage.

Fear not, though, because there is a solution -- paper towels! Beauty blogger Cathy Donohue says, "Paper towels soak up the water faster than a towel does so when you go to blow-dry, you won't have to spend as long blast-drying your hair."

But wait, there's more! You can also use paper towels to get luscious curls without the heat. Who would have thought that something so simple could make you feel like such a diva?

I can't wait to try out these paper towel hacks! Be sure to share them with your friends and family, especially those who suffer from damaged hair.

