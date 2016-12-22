Paralyzed Man Got Onto One Knee During Physical Therapy...Look What He's Holding!

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

I have seen my fair share of tear-jerking proposal videos.

I can't get enough of them! It's really moving to see two people who love each other commit to spending their lives together. Joe Graham and his girlfriend, Tonya, have been through more than most couples in their position.

Graham was paralyzed in a diving accident and was told he would spend the rest of his life relying on a ventilator to breathe. When Tonya told him she was pregnant, he had extra motivation and managed to regain enough strength to breathe on his own. In addition, he began physical therapy, and that's when he decided he wanted to propose.

His physical therapists help get him into position, and he's able to pop the question on bended knee.

She said yes! They've been through a hard journey, but it's wonderful that they have each other. Share their heartwarming proposal with others to show that love conquers all!