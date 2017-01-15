When we picture haunted places, we usually think of houses, cemeteries, and other buildings, but what about bodies of water?

California has plenty of great areas where you can take a dip and cool off, but some of its watering holes are much spookier than you'd ever expect. Paranormal activity seems to be a normal occurrence in certain spots, as many claim to encounter ghosts during their visits.

You might not want to check these 10 swimming areas out by yourself, because you just may discover that you aren't really alone.



1. The Agua Caliente Hot Springs near San Diego are said to be home to hissing water and angry spirits. Visitors have speculated that the spirits are so enraged because the water there is being drawn away from its natural source. One girl even allegedly received a burn mark that looked like the word "death" while wading in the springs.

2. Bass Lake is a very popular area, but some people are convinced that their children became possessed and needed exorcisms after their visits. They supposedly behaved like demons for days, and eyewitnesses reported seeing one little boy's face twist into an "unholy snarl" while looking at his grandmother.

3. While Aztec Falls in Lake Arrowhead is the perfect spot for cliff diving, it's also known for the spirit of a Native American woman who drowned there. She is rumored to lure men under the surface of the water, where she drags them to the bottom and transforms from a beautiful woman into a decayed corpse.