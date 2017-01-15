Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These 10 Watering Holes All Have Something Eerie In Common

JANUARY 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

When we picture haunted places, we usually think of houses, cemeteries, and other buildings, but what about bodies of water?

California has plenty of great areas where you can take a dip and cool off, but some of its watering holes are much spookier than you'd ever expect. Paranormal activity seems to be a normal occurrence in certain spots, as many claim to encounter ghosts during their visits.

You might not want to check these 10 swimming areas out by yourself, because you just may discover that you aren't really alone.

1. The Agua Caliente Hot Springs near San Diego are said to be home to hissing water and angry spirits. Visitors have speculated that the spirits are so enraged because the water there is being drawn away from its natural source. One girl even allegedly received a burn mark that looked like the word "death" while wading in the springs.

The Agua Caliente Hot Springs near San Diego are said to be home to hissing water and angry spirits. Visitors have speculated that the spirits are so enraged because the water there is being drawn away from its natural source. One girl even allegedly received a burn mark that looked like the word "death" while wading in the springs.

Facebook / NextHome Advantage

2. Bass Lake is a very popular area, but some people are convinced that their children became possessed and needed exorcisms after their visits. They supposedly behaved like demons for days, and eyewitnesses reported seeing one little boy's face twist into an "unholy snarl" while looking at his grandmother.

Bass Lake is a very popular area, but some people are convinced that their children became possessed and needed exorcisms after their visits. They supposedly behaved like demons for days, and eyewitnesses reported seeing one little boy's face twist into an "<a href="http://backpackerverse.com/watering-holes-california/" target="_blank">unholy snarl</a>" while looking at his grandmother.

Flickr / Ann Larie Valentine

3. While Aztec Falls in Lake Arrowhead is the perfect spot for cliff diving, it's also known for the spirit of a Native American woman who drowned there. She is rumored to lure men under the surface of the water, where she drags them to the bottom and transforms from a beautiful woman into a decayed corpse.

While Aztec Falls in Lake Arrowhead is the perfect spot for cliff diving, it's also known for the spirit of a Native American woman who drowned there. She is rumored to lure men under the surface of the water, where she drags them to the bottom and transforms from a beautiful woman into a decayed corpse.

YouTube / losangelesswimmin

Trending Now

Do You Believe In Life After Death? This Man's Theory Might Just Blow Your Mind

Trending Now

He Jumped In To Save A Drowning Chimp, And 25 Years Later, It's Still So Touching

911 Dispatcher Gets A Call About A House Fire...Then Realizes It's Her Daughter

This Young Girl Revealed A Dark Secret Before Ending Her Life Live On Facebook

She Compared Breast Milk To Formula Under A Microscope -- Here's What She Saw

Heartbreaking Video Shows Great-Grandma Locked In A Cage By Her Own Family

13 Awesome Ways To Use Shiplap Around Your Home

Man Tries To Walk Off With Little Boy, But Thankfully, This Kid Would Not Go Quietly

Dogs Are Suffering In This City, But People Are Stepping Up To Help

A Strange Space Object Is Hurtling Toward Earth And Nobody Knows What It Is

Load another article