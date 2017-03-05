Ad Blocker Detected

It Looks Like This Bug Is Just Stuck On Its Back. Then, A Wasp Crawls Out Of It

MARCH 5, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
Like most people, I'm not exactly fond of cockroaches, but I can't help but feel sorry for this little guy who was the unfortunate host of a parasitic worm.

Formally known as parasitoid wasps, parasitc worms hatch and grow inside a host. As they develop, they feed on the host's insides, leaving them dead or near death. Then, when the time is right, the wasps eat their way out, bursting forth like some sort of hellish demon from the underworld.

Want to see it in action? Of course you do, ya sicko. Take my word for it, though: It's a sight you can't unsee.

Maybe this phenomenon inspired the famous chestburster scene in "Alien"! If you want to disgust your friends, go ahead and share this with them. Meanwhile, I'll be barfing forever.

