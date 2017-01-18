20 Parents Who Have The Best Sense Of Humor Ever

Humor isn't required for parenting, but it definitely makes life a bit easier. These 20 parents know how to joke around with their kids, even when it means poking fun at themselves.

With all the stress and responsibility that comes with parenting, we sometimes forget to stop taking ourselves so seriously and crack a good joke once in a while. I for one don't want my kids remembering me as the grumpy lady who was always busy, even if that is a reality some days. From hilarious "selfies" to epic pranks, we can all learn a thing or two from these hilarious moms and dads.

1. This guy checked on his parents after hearing that an escaped murderer was near their house. He wasn't expecting this reply!

2. "I told my mom I need plain black t-shirts, and she comes home with this..."

Well, they are black...

3. I can't wait until my kids are old enough to appreciate this sentiment! It's a compliment, really.

4. Anyone who thinks this dad is a bad parent has clearly never spent all day with a toddler.

5. Dad's ready for his daughter's first driving lesson!

6. Luckily, he's already made it very clear that speeding will not be tolerated.

7. Troll level: Expert.

8. Ah yes, the good old "Museum of Ass."

9. "You want a soda? Sure thing, kid!"

10. His mom swears it was the only frame she had, but I think she likes to see Disney princesses fawning over her baby boy.

11. Who wants mood lighting when they have dietary restrictions?

12. This guy merely asked his parents how their kitchen renovations were going. Big mistake.

13. I don't know what he expected. His parents always said the dog was taking over his room when he left for college.

14. This one took over the picture frames, too!

15. Eh, Matthew's first birthday lives on in their memories. "Ghostbusters II" on the other hand...

16. Parents always say they love their kids equally, but it's clearly a lie.

17. Hm, I wonder which one is the new girlfriend?

18. Somebody's been watching a little too much "Jaws" lately.

19. Only parents could send a "selfie" by mail and be this endearing.

20. Looks like Dad and his friends have had a few beers! Well played, gentlemen, well played.

I can only hope to be as funny as these parents! Be sure to share their hilarious photos with the moms and dads in your life! (You never know when they'll need a little inspiration.)