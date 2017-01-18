Ad Blocker Detected

20 Parents Who Have The Best Sense Of Humor Ever

JANUARY 18, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Humor isn't required for parenting, but it definitely makes life a bit easier. These 20 parents know how to joke around with their kids, even when it means poking fun at themselves.

With all the stress and responsibility that comes with parenting, we sometimes forget to stop taking ourselves so seriously and crack a good joke once in a while. I for one don't want my kids remembering me as the grumpy lady who was always busy, even if that is a reality some days. From hilarious "selfies" to epic pranks, we can all learn a thing or two from these hilarious moms and dads.

1. This guy checked on his parents after hearing that an escaped murderer was near their house. He wasn't expecting this reply!

This guy checked on his parents after hearing that an escaped murderer was near their house. He wasn't expecting this reply!

Reddit

2. "I told my mom I need plain black t-shirts, and she comes home with this..."

"I told my mom I need plain black t-shirts, and she comes home with this..."

Imgur

Well, they are black...

3. I can't wait until my kids are old enough to appreciate this sentiment! It's a compliment, really.

I can't wait until my kids are old enough to appreciate this sentiment! It's a compliment, really.

Reddit / SpermBucket

4. Anyone who thinks this dad is a bad parent has clearly never spent all day with a toddler.

Anyone who thinks this dad is a bad parent has clearly never spent all day with a toddler.

Reddit / setharnold

5. Dad's ready for his daughter's first driving lesson!

Dad's ready for his daughter's first driving lesson!

Reddit

6. Luckily, he's already made it very clear that speeding will not be tolerated.

Luckily, he's already made it very clear that speeding will not be tolerated.

Imgur / slippinjimmy

7. Troll level: Expert.

Troll level: Expert.

Imgur / boomdeyada

8. Ah yes, the good old "Museum of Ass."

Ah yes, the good old "Museum of Ass."

Reddit / spikeypeach

9. "You want a soda? Sure thing, kid!"

"You want a soda? Sure thing, kid!"

Reddit / Fanie1157

10. His mom swears it was the only frame she had, but I think she likes to see Disney princesses fawning over her baby boy.

His mom swears it was the only frame she had, but I think she likes to see Disney princesses fawning over her baby boy.

Imgur

11. Who wants mood lighting when they have dietary restrictions?

Who wants mood lighting when they have dietary restrictions?

Reddit / Chatoyant_Ethan

12. This guy merely asked his parents how their kitchen renovations were going. Big mistake.

This guy merely asked his parents how their kitchen renovations were going. Big mistake.

Imgur / cea3521

13. I don't know what he expected. His parents always said the dog was taking over his room when he left for college.

I don't know what he expected. His parents always said the dog was taking over his room when he left for college.

Reddit / Bwrighterp

14. This one took over the picture frames, too!

This one took over the picture frames, too!

Reddit / dryback1486

15. Eh, Matthew's first birthday lives on in their memories. "Ghostbusters II" on the other hand...

Eh, Matthew's first birthday lives on in their memories. "Ghostbusters II" on the other hand...

Reddit / thelordplatypus

16. Parents always say they love their kids equally, but it's clearly a lie.

Parents always say they love their kids equally, but it's clearly a lie.

Reddit / clarkbc

17. Hm, I wonder which one is the new girlfriend?

Hm, I wonder which one is the new girlfriend?

Reddit / akantho

18. Somebody's been watching a little too much "Jaws" lately.

Somebody's been watching a little too much "Jaws" lately.

Reddit / SutekhRising

19. Only parents could send a "selfie" by mail and be this endearing.

Only parents could send a "selfie" by mail and be this endearing.

Reddit / reifier

20. Looks like Dad and his friends have had a few beers! Well played, gentlemen, well played.

Looks like Dad and his friends have had a few beers! Well played, gentlemen, well played.

Imgur

I can only hope to be as funny as these parents! Be sure to share their hilarious photos with the moms and dads in your life! (You never know when they'll need a little inspiration.)

