28 Genius Parenting Hacks You Need To Know -- I Had No Idea About #6!

While most parents consider their children to be precious gifts, sometimes the going does get tough.

Being a parent involves sleepless nights, tears, and temper tantrums, not to mention the never-ending piles of dirty laundry and the countless messes that pop up everywhere. And because parenting doesn't exactly pay the bills, a lot of parents have to hold down a job, too.

But thanks to the internet, stressed-out parents can find ways to make life easier. Check out the 28 parenting tips and tricks below and get ready to say goodbye to your woes.

1. Give your child a "treasure hunt" list to put them to work tracking down your misplaced items.

2. Keep your kid's lunches cold without buying expensive ice packs by placing a frozen sponge in a sandwich bag and popping it in with their food.

3. Store crayons in an old mint container that can easily be taken with you.

4. Disguise sugary treats as things that are less appealing and put them in the freezer to ensure that your children won't sneak snacks.

5. Slip muffin wrappers underneath your child's popsicle to avoid a sticky situation.

6. Every kid has their fair share of noisy toys. Dampen the sound by taping over the toy's speaker box.

7. Prep delicious strawberries in seconds by removing the center with a drinking straw.

8. Let your kid draw on the table cover at the doctor's office to keep them occupied.

9. Clean up messy craft scraps by wrapping your hands in tape.

10. Repurpose that empty wine carrier into a portable diaper caddy.

11. Use clothespins to prevent your kids' toothbrushes from touching dirty surfaces.

12. Trouble getting your child to swallow cough syrup? Dip a lollipop into the liquid and have them start licking.

13. Use shopping cart restraints to keep sippy cups from getting lost.

14. Put glow sticks in the tub to make bath time more enjoyable.

15. Allow your child paint the town red...using water, of course!

16. Never miss a dosage of your child's medicine by making a chart on the bottle.

17. Combat picky eating by drawing faces on foods when possible to make foods more "egg-pealing."

18. Attach a clip to the end of your child's bubble wand to avoid losing the wand in the bubble bottle.

19. Store travel snacks like a pro using empty baby wipe containers.

20. Put a roll of butcher paper above a picture frame to create an ever-changing display of your child's art.

21. Keep mold and mildew from growing inside of bath toys by filling in their holes with hot glue.







22. Place a mirror in the stairwell to keep a watchful eye on the kids without having the dash up the stairs.







23. Freeze your favorite drink pouches for six hours to turn them into a kid-approved slushie.







24. Clean a bunch of toys by running them through the dishwasher.







25. Never step on another Lego again with this shoe organizer storage trick.







26. Cut just about any food into kid-friendly bites using a pizza cutter.







27. Purchase a K-cup carousel for your child's Play-Doh collection.







28. Create a bath toy storage unit using a shower rod and empty organizer baskets.

With all these awesome tips, you might just find a few moments to yourself each day. Share these hacks with your parent friends so they can catch a breather, too!