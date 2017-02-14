If you have kids, there are probably some things you wish you'd known before embarking on parenthood.

No matter how many books you read or videos you watch, nothing prepares you for being a parent quite like firsthand experience (believe me, I know!). Even though you realize it's going to be a life-changing experience, there's no manual that can explain what it's like to actually live it.

Some of the insights below are funny, while others are terrifying. On both sides of the coin, however, there are lots of things that you should know. So, buckle up! No one ever said parenthood would be easy.

1. "How to get a baby to go to sleep. My daughter only slept for an hour at a time (and only on me) for the first four days. That. Frigging. Sucked. Top tip - if they fall asleep on you, wait 20 mins or so before putting them down in the cot. They will stay asleep."

(via Reddit / phukenh1)

2. "Your vagina can tear in any direction. There's so much focus on perineal tearing, aftercare, and prevention. No one told me I could tear up, until I was eight minutes postpartum and my OBGYN was explaining that I had torn all the way up to my urethra, and she had to stitch me up. I had attended multiple classes, read books, blogs, articles. I was dumbfounded. I just looked at her and said, 'That's a thing?'"

(Reddit / dreamsinred)

