This Man Beat His Baby To The Brink Of Death...And He's Blaming It On A Ghost

JANUARY 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
On March 20, 2014, paramedics were called to Rocky Uzzell and Katherine Prigmore's home in Kettering, England.

When 24-year-old Prigmore talked to them over the phone, she said that her baby's limbs were limp and that she was throwing up, but they were absolutely shocked when they saw the little girl for themselves. Her leg, tibia, and right forearm were fractured, and because she was only five weeks old, she will never be able to walk. After she was rushed to the hospital, an MRI showed that she also had swelling in her brain.

While their severely injured daughter was receiving treatment from doctors, her parents made it clear that they couldn't care less about her. They were overheard saying that the circumstances would give them a chance to eat at a local restaurant.

Prigmore did nothing to stop Uzzell from mercilessly beating their baby Isabelle six or more times. The pair actually seemed to enjoy it, as they recorded Uzzell shaking the baby on at least one occasion.

Facebook / Rocky Uzzell

In the background of that video, Prigmore can be heard laughing. The baby was also hit, dropped, squeezed, and strangled at different times.

Facebook / Kat Prigmore

In September, the couple pleaded guilty to causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm. But 29-year-old Uzzell, who said that he lost count of how many times he shook his daughter, says that a ghost made him do it.

Facebook / Rocky Uzzell

