I've always wanted to visit Paris, but it probably isn't for the reason you think.

Of course, many people see a trip to the "City of Love" as a romantic getaway. As for me, I'm much more interested in its creepiest attraction, the morbidly beautiful Catacombs of Paris. These underground ossuaries have been called the world's largest grave, and it isn't hard to see why -- they hold the bones of over six million people.



From the Middle Ages until the late 18th century, Les Innocents, or the Holy Innocents' Cemetery, was the city's main graveyard. However, it became overcrowded in the late 12th century.

In the 14th and 15th centuries, citizens began constructing vaults called "charniers" inside the cemetery walls and moved some of the bones into them to relieve the overcrowding. But despite these efforts, a wall eventually collapsed and the conditions of Les Innocents became so bad that burials were forbidden there and in all other Paris cemeteries after 1780.

