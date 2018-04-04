Parkland Students Are Using Their New Clear Backpacks To Protest

After the tragic mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has finally reopened with a number of security changes. But students aren't happy.
The new security measures include fences around the school, wearable IDs, and clear backpacks that make it harder to conceal weapons -- all of which the students behind the March for Our Lives say miss the mark when it comes to their safety, making the school more of a prison environment than a place of learning.
That's why these young activists are speaking out against them -- particularly, the clear backpacks, which they say are an invasion of their privacy and just plain useless.
...or a Barricade Renter saying "Hey do you need any extra fences that will create the illusion of safety but are easily jumpable and make all the students feel like a combination of prisoners and livestock?"...— Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 3, 2018
Now students are using their transparent backpacks as way to protest, with some filling them with tissue paper to hide the inside, and others, like this teen, filling them with tampons.
#MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/kKn1saUDTC— Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) April 3, 2018
One student attached an orange price tag for $1.05 (the total NRA donations to Marco Rubio divided by the number of students in Florida) onto hers.
This backpack is probably worth more than my life #trends #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/sVAfRbt12R— Carmen Lo // #NEVERAGAIN (@xo_karmin_ox) April 2, 2018
(via GQ)