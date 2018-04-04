Ad Blocker Detected

Parkland Students Are Using Their New Clear Backpacks To Protest

APRIL 4, 2018
After the tragic mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has finally reopened with a number of security changes. But students aren't happy.

The new security measures include fences around the school, wearable IDs, and clear backpacks that make it harder to conceal weapons -- all of which the students behind the March for Our Lives say miss the mark when it comes to their safety, making the school more of a prison environment than a place of learning.

That's why these young activists are speaking out against them -- particularly, the clear backpacks, which they say are an invasion of their privacy and just plain useless.

Now students are using their transparent backpacks as way to protest, with some filling them with tissue paper to hide the inside, and others, like this teen, filling them with tampons.

One student attached an orange price tag for $1.05 (the total NRA donations to Marco Rubio divided by the number of students in Florida) onto hers.

As GQ puts it, "a see-through backpack wouldn't have prevented the mass shooting in Parkland. The Parkland shooter used an AR-15." We need real, widespread change in the U.S. when it comes to gun violence, and clear backpacks aren't going to cut it.

