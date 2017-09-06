Ad Blocker Detected

They Were Trying To Sing Happy Birthday When This Funny Dog Stole The Show

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Don't you hate it when it's your birthday and someone else tries to make it all about them instead?

I'd say this furry birthday boy named Brody knows how you feel, but to be honest, it seems like nothing can get this adorably happy pup down. When he turned five years old in July and his family started singing to him, he was completely unbothered by his funny sibling having a wardrobe malfunction with a party hat right next to him.

Watch as Brody's brother steals the spotlight away from him on his birthday. I think the only thing he really cared about was that cookie.

Happy belated birthday, Brody! You and your brother are both too adorable.

