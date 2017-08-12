Terrifying Footage Shows The Moment A Driver Nearly Flips His Car After Passing Out

When Brady Allen strapped a GoPro to his helmet and recorded his trip home from a visit to Denver, Colorado, he captured a scene that could've very easily been fatal.
While riding through Sedalia on his motorcycle, he saw the driver ahead losing control of his vehicle. Just seconds later, he witnessed the SUV nearly flipping over.
Allen knew something was wrong when the SUV started swerving into the wrong lane.
Things got even more tense when it almost crashed on the side of the road...
...and came seriously close to flipping upside down.
Watch below as Allen stops and rushes to the man's aid after the terrifying incident. The driver had apparently passed out and didn't remember what happened.
(via Daily Mail)