Her Mom Is Past Due With Her Brother, So She Gives Him A Piece Of Her Mind

FEBRUARY 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Pregnancy can be a hard road, and by the end of it, the whole family is pretty much ready for it to be over.

Siblings who have been hearing about the new baby for months are often excited to finally see what being a big brother or sister is like. Elyanna was super stoked about the upcoming arrival of her brother Sebastian, but once Mom hit 40 weeks pregnant, they still didn't know when he was going to join the family. That's when Elyanna decided to take matters into her own hands.

Here's the adorable solution she came up with. I can't stop grinning!

Read More: This Pup's Reaction To Hearing He's Getting A Brother Is Just Too Perfect

Don't worry, Elyanna. He can't stay in there forever! Share this video with the parents in your life who will get a kick out of her antics.

