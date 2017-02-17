He Started Playing His Accordion In A Field. Watch What The Cows Do!

When an accordion player in Garmisch, Germany, headed to a nearby cow pasture to practice some tunes, he had no idea that his music would attract such an audience.
His sweet-sounding instrument quickly caught the ears of quite a few music-loving bovine. Before long, his groupies swarmed around him. After a little while, he played his final notes and took a bow. Check it out below!
His music brings all the cows to the yard.video-player-present
This isn't the first time that a musician has enthralled cows with their talent, though. In this video, a farmer entertains his fans with a trombone.video-player-present
I'm not sure if this woman is singing or yodeling, but either way, the cows are very amused.video-player-present
