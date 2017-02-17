Ad Blocker Detected

He Started Playing His Accordion In A Field. Watch What The Cows Do!

FEBRUARY 17, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE


When an accordion player in Garmisch, Germany, headed to a nearby cow pasture to practice some tunes, he had no idea that his music would attract such an audience.

His sweet-sounding instrument quickly caught the ears of quite a few music-loving bovine. Before long, his groupies swarmed around him. After a little while, he played his final notes and took a bow. Check it out below!

His music brings all the cows to the yard.

This isn't the first time that a musician has enthralled cows with their talent, though. In this video, a farmer entertains his fans with a trombone.

I'm not sure if this woman is singing or yodeling, but either way, the cows are very amused.

Read More: 24 Photos That Prove Highland Cows Are The Adorable Heroes We Don't Deserve

But the award for the cutest cow concert goes to this young girl. I mean honestly, who wouldn't like watching and listening to a girl in a fairy costume play the violin?

If you're as blown away by these talented people as the cows were, share this video with others so that they can see what had the animals MOO-ving to the beat!

