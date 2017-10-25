Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Amazing Photographer Plays With Colors In The Most Satisfying Way

OCTOBER 25, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
CULTURE

A splash of color can bring anything to life, add new meaning to its appearance, and inspire a range of emotions, especially when it comes to photography.

That's why Chicago-based photographer Paul Octavious has always focused on color in his work. “I’ve trained my eye for color and I know the power of color to make me feel a certain way,” he explained to Wired. A few years ago, he set out on a project to match all 100 colors from the Pantone postcard set to their real-world counterparts, and the resulting photos he captured were beyond visually-pleasing.

Now Octavious focuses on playing with rainbows in his photos and videos, and as you'll see by the sampling of his works below, the results are seriously satisfying to the eye.

I've always been a fan of bright colors, so his photos are a real treat to me. If you'd like to check out more of Octavious' colorful works, be sure to check him out on Instagram and his website.

Trending Now

Mom Wanted Some Cute Photos With Her Kids, But The Little Trolls Totally Blew It

Trending Now

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

A Stray Did Something Gross To This Man. He Responded By Saving The Dog's Life

Load another article