This Amazing Photographer Plays With Colors In The Most Satisfying Way

A splash of color can bring anything to life, add new meaning to its appearance, and inspire a range of emotions, especially when it comes to photography.
That's why Chicago-based photographer Paul Octavious has always focused on color in his work. “I’ve trained my eye for color and I know the power of color to make me feel a certain way,” he explained to Wired. A few years ago, he set out on a project to match all 100 colors from the Pantone postcard set to their real-world counterparts, and the resulting photos he captured were beyond visually-pleasing.