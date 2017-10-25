This Amazing Photographer Plays With Colors In The Most Satisfying Way

A splash of color can bring anything to life, add new meaning to its appearance, and inspire a range of emotions, especially when it comes to photography.

That's why Chicago-based photographer Paul Octavious has always focused on color in his work. “I’ve trained my eye for color and I know the power of color to make me feel a certain way,” he explained to Wired. A few years ago, he set out on a project to match all 100 colors from the Pantone postcard set to their real-world counterparts, and the resulting photos he captured were beyond visually-pleasing.

Now Octavious focuses on playing with rainbows in his photos and videos, and as you'll see by the sampling of his works below, the results are seriously satisfying to the eye.

I've always been a fan of bright colors, so his photos are a real treat to me. If you'd like to check out more of Octavious' colorful works, be sure to check him out on Instagram and his website.