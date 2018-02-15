Ad Blocker Detected

Cat Aptly Named 'Paws' Just Broke A Truly Fitting World Record

FEBRUARY 15, 2018  
Sarah Jewel
How many toes is a cat supposed to have?

Off the top of your head, you'd probably imagine that it's just like a human, right? Ten fingers and ten toes. If you've spent a lot of time around cats, you know the answer is actually 18. Most cats have five toes on each front foot and four toes on each back foot.

There's a common genetic mutation, however, called polydactyl, that can make some cats have extra toes. These kitties are sometimes called Hemingway cats, because the writer had a polydactyl cat in his home. Just how many toes can a cat have, though? Meet the new world-record holder.

This is Paws. Paws, who lives up to her name, has 28 toes, which ties her for the Guinness World Record with one other cat. Evenly spread out, she has three extra toes on each paw, front and back.

Screenshot via CBS Minnesota

“It almost looks like a catcher’s mitt,” her owner Jeanne Martin said, adding that the extra digits on her front paws help her grip narrow surfaces.

Screenshot via CBS Minnesota

Learn more about Paws and how she came into her owner's life in the video below.

CBS Minnesota

There really is a world record for everything. As long as this kitty is happy and healthy, I hope she gets her groove on with those fancy feet.

