What She Has Family Do On Christmas Is Making People Furious, But She Has A Point

Who cooks holiday meals in your family? Have you ever thought about how much it costs them?
Cooking a large meal in general costs a bunch of money, but when you're talking about providing food (and drinks!) for a large, extended family, the cost really starts to add up. Many say they do it anyway out of love, but for home cooks on a budget, this can be a major dent in their bank accounts.
One solution is to ask everyone to pitch in and bring a dish, but Gemma Andrews says she tried that and her family members would conveniently "forget." She never would have thought of it on her own, but her in-laws suggested she start charging people per plate to mitigate the cost. People online are furious about the decision, but it seems to work for her family!