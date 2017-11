Most dogs love being showered with affection, but Meaty the pit bull? Not so much.

Okay, Meaty does enjoy sitting in his dad's lap, getting belly rubs and giving out kisses, but when he's not in the mood, he makes it super clear -- or should I say snotty? Meaty knows that sometimes when you've had enough, you have to sneeze all over your owner's face to let him know.

Watch as Meaty proves that, as his owner joked, his "avoidance of displays of affection knows no bounds."

You might want to keep a tissue on hand next time, Dad. Meaty's a loose cannon. You can find more photos and videos of this lovable pit bull on Instagram.