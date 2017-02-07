"You got cream on my nose."

Um, no, honey, you got cream on your own nose...and on your cheeks, eyes, chin, and forehead! What started as an innocent snack of peanut butter and apple slices courtesy of Dad turned into a nightmare when this adorable little girl decided to give herself a peanut butter mud mask. As crazy as the mess is, this mom isn't the first to deal with it. If I were her, I would definitely call the parents of the infamous peanut butter baby for advice!

Time for a bath! Thanks a lot, Dad.

