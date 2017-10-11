He Was Followed By A Stampede Of Puppies. What They Did On Command Is Too Funny!

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While bringing home a puppy can be a joy for the whole family, the task of raising a dog from such a young age comes with many obstacles. But one in particular can be quite messy.

Potty training your pups can be a seemingly never-ending job, but once it's done, your family and home will thank you. One of the biggest challenges with potty training young dogs is that they often aren't sure of how to tell humans that it's time to go. That said, getting Fido on a regular potty schedule can do the trick.

But this guy's approach is on another level entirely.







With a gaggle of puppies following him to the backyard, this dog dad tells them to “go pee” and well, you can guess the rest.







This is hilarious!

These pups follow directions better than most humans. Keep up the good work, doggos!