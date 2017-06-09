Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Most parents spend 18 years nurturing their children to prepare them for what lies ahead.

If you're a parent, I'm sure you've found great pleasure in driving your kids to sports practices and packing their lunches full of delicious treats over the years. It only makes sense that watching your little ones graduate high school and go on to college is bittersweet. But as your children prepare to make their first big steps into the real world, it’s important to loosen up the reins and let them figure out life on their own.

For Tom Sullivan, the realization that his daughter Meg would be the last child to leave the nest and venture into the real world hit him pretty hard. Ever since Meg was in kindergarten, he had been prepping her lunches every day, going so far as peeling her oranges. This tradition continued up until the last day of high school when Meg discovered that her oranges looked a bit different.

For the first time ever, they weren't peeled.







With a simple note, Sullivan marked the end of an era. I don't know about you, but this is making me get all caught up in my feelings.







But as a reminder that he will always be there to help guide the way, Sullivan included step-by-step instructions on how to properly peel an orange.







