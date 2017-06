When tattoo artist Alex Epifanio from Wiltshire, England, recently shared a cute video of his daughter, people were infuriated at what they thought they were seeing.

At first, people were shocked when they saw what appeared to be Epifanio giving his little girl a small star tattoo, and then they were confused as to why she wasn't screaming in pain or even wincing. But all you need to do is take a closer look at his tattoo gun to see what was really going on.

Watch as Epifanio inks his cute daughter up with what's actually just a ballpoint pen. It didn't hurt her one bit, despite the sound of it!

The negative response to this video is exactly why it's a good idea to make sure you know what you're looking at before reacting to it. Share if you think the little girl's first "tattoo" is adorable!