A Snowstorm Almost Kept This Baby From Life-Saving Surgery. Then They Stepped In.

If you live in the Northeast, you probably just shoveled about three feet of snow to no avail and were blessed with a snow day from work.
Roads are icy and covered in snow, and if you didn't clean your car off last night, you woke up to a vehicle encased in ice this morning. While not being able to get the kids to school or yourself to work is a pain, what one Pennsylvania family just endured was more stressful than most people could possibly bear.
Their 23-month-old baby needed a heart transplant, and when the big day game, the massive storm came with it. That's when these PennDOT road crew workers stepped in.