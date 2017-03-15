Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Snowstorm Almost Kept This Baby From Life-Saving Surgery. Then They Stepped In.

MARCH 15, 2017
LIFE

If you live in the Northeast, you probably just shoveled about three feet of snow to no avail and were blessed with a snow day from work.

Roads are icy and covered in snow, and if you didn't clean your car off last night, you woke up to a vehicle encased in ice this morning. While not being able to get the kids to school or yourself to work is a pain, what one Pennsylvania family just endured was more stressful than most people could possibly bear.

Their 23-month-old baby needed a heart transplant, and when the big day game, the massive storm came with it. That's when these PennDOT road crew workers stepped in.

With help from the Pennsylvania State Police, the family's physicians, and the National Guard, they escorted them to the hospital to save their baby in treacherous conditions. In all, the trip spanned over 80 miles.

Everyone involved in this mission is an absolute superstar! Best wishes to this family and their brave little one as they navigate a trying time.

Trending Now

Zookeepers In The Czech Republic Are Disturbed Following Horrible, Deadly Incident

Trending Now

We All Get Fed Up With Airport Security, But What This Guy Did Is Totally Nuts
Submit Content

Load another article