In May 2008, two college students went exploring inside the abandoned Pennhurst State School and Hospital in East Vincent, Pennsylvania.

Originally known as the Eastern Pennsylvania State Institution for the Feeble-Minded and Epileptic, the facility was surrounded by controversy before its closure in 1987. Mentally and physically disabled patients lived in horrific conditions and were often slapped, beaten, and assaulted by the staff. All of this was exposed in a shocking television news report in 1968, and nine employees were indicted for abusing their patients in 1983.

The facility has been the subject of many ghost hunts, so it would make sense that a couple of students would want to check the place out for themselves and film their experience.



However, the young man and woman in the videos below have allegedly never been seen again after stepping foot inside the derelict building where the footage was supposedly found.

video-player-present

At the end of the second video, a strange shot appears that seems out of place.

video-player-present

It's important to mention that there's no proof that these claims are actually true. It could be a student project, a hoax, or something they did for fun -- but personally, I still find it creepy.

What do you think about this footage? Is it fake, or is something else going on here?