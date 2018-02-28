Here's The '80s Hairstyle That's Back In Style In A Big Way (With A New Twist)

Listen up, Millennials.

If you're anything like me, you've probably gone through your parents' old yearbooks and laughed at their poodle-style perms. Moms and dads alike were rocking puffy locks a la Bob Ross for much of the decade and even into the '90s and Aquanet had the sales to prove it.

But guess what. I'd put money on plenty of us eating our words because the almighty perm is back, people! Yes, you read that right. Those sky-high hairstyles that are so full of texture and volume are coming back in a big way, and if you want to stay ahead of the fashion curve, you should head to your trusty stylist ASAP.

But that doesn't mean your stylist is going to like it. Turns out perms take a lot of work with super harsh chemicals. That's not usually fun to deal with. Still, who could pass up the chance to look this carefree chatting on their landline?

Or this truly unbothered while spying on the neighbors?

This is, as the kids say, A LOOK.

Nevermind the fact that you might as well douse your hair in gasoline. Mama Valerie is here to teach us how to serve face, and hair, by living that perm life.

I mean, if Christy Turlington can pull it off, so can we. (Well, I guess. Maybe.)

Okay, okay. Maybe THOSE perms aren't quite back yet, but our current take, called the beach wave or American wave treatment, follows the same process, just without super tight coiling action.

Okay, I'm not gonna lie. I need this.

It basically looks amazing on anyone.

Alright, alright. I might have pulled your leg a little here, but this IS still technically a chemical-laden perm treatment so if you want to get technical, I'm still in the clear.