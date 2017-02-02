Ad Blocker Detected

This Kid Has Had Enough, So He Asks Dad If It's Okay To Swear -- LOL

FEBRUARY 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
If there's one rule that's pretty universal for kids, it's that they're not permitted to swear.

Most children know that using bad language is frowned upon, but once they learn a four-letter word, it's pretty hard for them to keep it to themselves.

This hilarious kiddo, though, is proving that he has quite a bit of restraint. After getting in a fight with his brother and watching his bro take off with his toy, the precocious little guy turns to Dad to ask if he's allowed to swear. Aww!

They say it's better to ask for forgiveness, not permission, but he decided it was better to be safe than sorry.

I wonder if he got his toy back! Share this funny video with the parents you know, and tell us your stories about swearing kids in the comments!

