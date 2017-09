Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

There are so many dogs out there that hate getting baths.

It's a huge problem for pet owners who want to keep their pups clean without having to wrangle a wiggly creature, hold them down, and somehow still wash them. Honestly, I've never found a good solution other than going to the groomer and paying them to deal with the fallout.

That is, until now. George the Saint Bernard hates getting baths, but his owners found the perfect way to keep him distracted.

Here's the secret to this pet hack. That stuff smeared on the wall? It's peanut butter.

My mind is completely blown. What an ingenious idea! So many dogs out there would love to have such a tasty treat, and they might not even realize it's bathtime.