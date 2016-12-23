Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Girl Was Inconsolable When Her Pet Chicken Dies...Then Mom Surprises Her!

DECEMBER 23, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

No matter how old you are, losing a beloved pet is a devastating experience. For this little girl, the death of her pet chicken was almost too much to bear...until her mom surprised her with a new one!

Of course, her original chick will always be missed, but sometimes a distraction is exactly what a kid needs to get over a broken heart. After hearing the pain in her sobs, I don't blame her mom one bit for rushing right out to buy her a new one.

The girl's mother said, "My daughter's chick was bit by the cat. She cried because she loved that chick so much. I took this video not just for fun, cause as a mother I treasure every moment of her childhood...To take [a] look back when she grows old."

From heartbroken sobs to overwhelming joy, this video is chock-full of emotion. Anyone who has ever lost a pet (or gotten a new one) will be able to identify with this sweet girl.

video-player-present

Read More: When A Young Hen Sees This Little Boy, She Does Something That Left Me Flabbergasted

Those sure are some loved chickens! Even in death, they're lucky to have a friend like her. Be sure to SHARE this precious video with your friends and family.

Trending Now

She Saved Kids By Hiding Them In Suitcases, But You've Likely Never Heard Of Her

Trending Now

10 Moms And Dads Who Totally Won Parenting In 2016

Load another article