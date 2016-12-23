This Girl Was Inconsolable When Her Pet Chicken Dies...Then Mom Surprises Her!

No matter how old you are, losing a beloved pet is a devastating experience. For this little girl, the death of her pet chicken was almost too much to bear...until her mom surprised her with a new one!

Of course, her original chick will always be missed, but sometimes a distraction is exactly what a kid needs to get over a broken heart. After hearing the pain in her sobs, I don't blame her mom one bit for rushing right out to buy her a new one.

The girl's mother said, "My daughter's chick was bit by the cat. She cried because she loved that chick so much. I took this video not just for fun, cause as a mother I treasure every moment of her childhood...To take [a] look back when she grows old."

From heartbroken sobs to overwhelming joy, this video is chock-full of emotion. Anyone who has ever lost a pet (or gotten a new one) will be able to identify with this sweet girl.

Those sure are some loved chickens! Even in death, they're lucky to have a friend like her. Be sure to SHARE this precious video with your friends and family.