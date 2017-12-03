Does Your Pet Have 3,000 Nicknames? If So, You'll Totally Relate To These People

When was the last time you called your pet by the name you actually gave them?
For some pet owners, the answer might be longer ago than you'd expect. The reality is that as we get to know our animals' personalities, we often assign them nicknames based on our experiences with them. I call my pup, who flops around on the ground all day, a "little seal" more often than I use his name.
When Twitter user @MooseAllain shared his own pet's nickname online, a lot of hilarity ensued when people started sharing theirs, too. Here are 20 of the most hilarious.
Archibald Archer > Archie > Archie Boo-boo > Boo-boo > Boobs > Lord Boobington pic.twitter.com/7FiaH24VT0— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) November 21, 2017
Also: Wilson > Pickle > Bumface, which doesn't quite have the same sense of evolution. pic.twitter.com/ZCgCcmyN90— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) November 21, 2017
We had a cat called Carpet (because her fur looked like an orange and brown bedsit carpet)— I am Phillip. (@PhiIIipBlackman) November 21, 2017
Carpet had kittens. The two we kept were Mat and Rug. (Small carpets)