Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Our pets are often the most hilarious members of the family.

They know just how to derp around in the funniest ways. We see them act like the silly animals they are on a regular basis, but when we post to social media, our pictures show them on their best behavior.

We found adorable and laugh-out-loud funny outtakes of pets from their owners' photoshoots. Here are 18 of the best.

1. Eyes closed AND licking his nose? What an impressive outtake.

2. This kitty is just derping around all day long.

