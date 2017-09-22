Ad Blocker Detected

15 Of The Best, Funniest, And Least Appropriate Gifts Pets Have Ever Given Humans

SEPTEMBER 22, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
We all know that animals sometimes bring us "gifts" in the form of dead animals.

Some say it's their way of caring for us "helpless" humans since they perceive us as not knowing how to hunt. There are some animals that take gift-giving to a whole new level, though. I've known tons of dogs who must grab a toy to give each newcomer a present. Some of these gifts can get pretty hilarious. Here are 15 of our faves.

1. This pup found some dentures left behind by the previous homeowners, and he knew just what to do with them.

BoredPanda

BoredPanda

2. "While I was drinking coffee this morning, my dog brought me this. I have no idea where it came from."

Reddit / NikonNights

Reddit / NikonNights

3. He looks like he knows something's just a little bit off about this present.

Reddit / LandPirateSarah

Reddit / LandPirateSarah

4. "She's retriever, not a genius."

Reddit / Ripsaw99

Reddit / Ripsaw99

5. One of the neighbors is missing a sausage from their barbeque, but now you have lunch!

Reddit / erigunn

Reddit / erigunn

6. What a romantic kitty, always bringing flowers.

Tumblr / Thoughts of an X-Factor

Tumblr / Thoughts of an X-Factor

7. "This is Zoey's pillow. If she likes you, she'll bring you the pillow. You can't touch it, but you can look."

Reddit / ZombieScorpion

Reddit / ZombieScorpion

8. Doggo's just trying to help clean up after the kid!

Reddit / cheml0vin

Reddit / cheml0vin

9. They thought it was just another dead bird courtesy of the cat. Turns out this owl baby isn't dead yet!

Reddit / Weavler

Reddit / Weavler

10. A dog that brings you money is the goodest good boy.

Twitter / @dudley_the_dog

Twitter / @dudley_the_dog

11. "My dog brings me things out of my toolbox randomly hoping it'll be something I need. Sometimes, it works."

Reddit / newaccount21

Reddit / newaccount21

12. Christmas is over, though!

Twitter / @carlyylalaa

Twitter / @carlyylalaa

13. "Third one my dog has brought back inside. We don't have a garden."

Reddit / jp5384

Reddit / jp5384

14. "Our cat won't stop bringing home sponges!"

Funkmonk_360

Funkmonk_360

15. Leaves: the true menace.

Reddit / Stoned_Barista

Reddit / Stoned_Barista

16. That marshmallow is as big as her face!

Reddit / iFargle

Reddit / iFargle

(via BoredPanda)

I can't stop laughing about #13. What's the strangest thing your pets have ever brought you as a "gift"? Let us know in the comments!

