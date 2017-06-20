Ad Blocker Detected

It's Baby Season At This Petting Zoo, And It's Just As Cute As You'd Imagine

JUNE 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

The Hochatown Petting Zoo is a very popular place to visit in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and it isn't very hard to see why.

Besides giving their patrons a chance to hold and pet a number of cute critters, the people who work there also take in animals and care for them as part of their licensed wildlife rehabilitation program through the state. Many of these animals are orphaned or injured, and all of them are seriously adorable.

Whenever possible, the petting zoo releases wild animals after they've been rehabilitated or are old enough to fend for themselves.

Facebook / Hochatown Petting Zoo

With baby season in full swing, they're seeing a large influx of the little critters that are often found without mothers.

Facebook / Hochatown Petting Zoo

The domesticated animals that call the petting zoo home are also welcoming little bundles of joy into the world.

Facebook / Hochatown Petting Zoo

And they're getting plenty of love and care, as well as yummy treats like these!

Facebook / Hochatown Petting Zoo

While recently cleaning the living areas of the baby animals they're rehabbing (along with a few kittens), the petting zoo decided to put them together for a moment and capture this video that's basically too adorable for words.

I really, really wish I lived closer to Oklahoma right now so I could go visit this place! Share if these babies are the cutest things you've seen all day.

