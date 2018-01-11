Ad Blocker Detected

They Were Taking Motorcycle Videos When They Saw Something Crazy In The Background

JANUARY 11, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
It started out as your normal, run-of-the-mill video of a dude on a motorcycle.

They were somewhere in Malaysia, with one guy recording as another revved the engine. That night, there was nobody else around on the lonely road. Then a motorcycle appeared in the distance and began making its way toward the men. There was nothing strange about this either; after all, they were hanging out on a road. The only problem was that nobody was riding the vehicle.

Watch as the "phantom bike" rolls past the men.

(via Daily Mail)

Can you explain what's going on here? I'm inclined to believe someone fell off the motorcycle, but who knows for sure?

