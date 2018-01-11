They Were Taking Motorcycle Videos When They Saw Something Crazy In The Background

It started out as your normal, run-of-the-mill video of a dude on a motorcycle.
They were somewhere in Malaysia, with one guy recording as another revved the engine. That night, there was nobody else around on the lonely road. Then a motorcycle appeared in the distance and began making its way toward the men. There was nothing strange about this either; after all, they were hanging out on a road. The only problem was that nobody was riding the vehicle.
Watch as the "phantom bike" rolls past the men.
(via Daily Mail)