Photographer took 6 years and 720,000 photos to capture this award-winning photo of a bird

JULY 18, 2018
LIFE

Alan McFayden is an incredibly talented man who was on a special mission and while the word “million” is often thrown around as a form of hyperbole, he took well over 500,000 photos in pursuit of the perfect one.

Not only that, but he also decided that he would remain in the same place for six years in order to make his dream possible.

Great pictures of the kingfisher bird are very tough to come by and it takes a certain level of commitment to catch them in action. Alan was just the man for the job, as this world renowned photographer captured yet another wildlife moment to provide to those who cannot be there to see it for themselves.

The perfect dive shot that he took of a kingfisher plunging into a lake was a long time in the making and he made the news for his efforts when it came to obtaining the photo. He spent thousands of hours hiding and essentially lived in the hides during this time period.

We are happy to present Alan’s work to you and we are very proud of his incredible efforts. Without his tireless work, many of us would not be able to appreciate nature on the same level that we have become accustomed to.

Do you have any nature aficionados among your friends and family? If so, be sure to pass this incredible story along to them as soon as possible, so that they are also given the chance to appreciate all of the hard work that goes into capturing the perfect shot.

