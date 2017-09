Hurricane Harvey has devastated Houston and other parts of Texas.

Even though people are stepping up to help one another in inspiring ways, it can be so hard to find hope in the midst of so much destruction. That's why a viral video of a man playing piano in his flooded house is impacting people so deeply. Even amidst the destruction, there is sometimes still beauty.

Listen to the haunting music in the video below.

If you want to help the people affected by Hurricane Harvey, consider donating to this or any of the other hurricane relief efforts out there. They'll need our help for years to come.