8-Year-Old Piano Prodigy Blesses Travelers With Incredible Impromptu Performance

If you ever thought it'd be too hard to pick up a new hobby, such as playing a musical instrument, piano prodigy Jay Lewington is proof that you can do anything that you put your mind to.
Just over a year ago, Lewington was a total novice to the piano. Then the eight-year-old began watching videos and practicing on his own without the help of a piano teacher or other classes and workshops. Now, 12-months later, the talented lad is giving emotional performances in the middle of a London train station. In the clip below, Lewington can be heard performing a breathtaking rendition of Chopin's "Fantasie" in the middle of the St. Pancras Station.