Don't Dump That Pickle Juice! You Can Use It In All Kinds Of Ways

JANUARY 18, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
If you love pickles, you know that once you've finished a jar of salty goodness, you're left with a ton of juice.

Most people just pour that brine down the drain and recycle the jar. What if I told you that you were actually discarding an incredible ingredient that could spice up all kinds of dishes? Pickle juice can be your secret ingredient in a variety of meals, but beyond that, it can also be used for a ton of different household needs. Here are 18 of the best ways to get the most out of every drop.

1. Add some pickle juice to some store-bought barbecue sauce to kick it up a notch.

2. Professional cooks have known for years that pickle juice can clean blackened copper pots and pans back to shiny perfection.

3. Don't mind the salty smell, but applying pickle juice to a sunburn can provide immediate relief, just like aloe vera.

4. For those who love salty drinks, pickletinis are a popular use for pickle juice. Just substitute for olive juice and you're set!

5. Kill unsightly weeds in your garden by pouring pickle juice into the soil.

6. Take plain old ranch dressing to the next level by adding some pickle juice to the mix.

7. Because it's mostly vinegar, pickle juice can serve as an amazing meat tenderizer.

8. Roast your veggies in pickle juice for a fancier version of a vegetarian dish.

9. Marinate any soft white cheese in pickle juice and whichever herbs and spices your heart desires.

10. Tartar sauce is another great place for a pickle juice additive.

11. Put some pickle juice tang into your deviled egg mixture. You can even top them with a tiny pickle relish!

12. Similar to the pickletini, you can't go wrong by adding pickle juice to your bloody mary.

13. Add pickle juice to the water when boiling potatoes or other veggies for a briny, salty taste.

14. Pickle juice can be added to a bland hummus to give it a kicked-up flavor.

15. Pickle bread, also known as "Jewish deli bread," uses pickle juice as the liquid portion of its recipe and can even include pickle chunks.

16. Freeze pickle juice in popsicle molds to create a savory summer snack.

17. Some flowers, like hydrangeas, need acidic soil. Pickle juice can be added to help these plants thrive.

18. Pickle juice is also known to stop cramps after exercise or during menstrual cycles, so grab a glass and drink up!

Well, I'm definitely amazed. I won't be wasting this ingredient ever again.

