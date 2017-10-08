Just In Time For Pie Season, This Baker's Creations Will Totally Blow You Away

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Fall is officially here, and with it comes everyone's unending desire to get cozy and chow down on seasonal treats.

And as our crockpots are filled with hearty stews and other delicious meals, there’s only one dessert on everyone’s mind: pie. And while plenty of us are happy to use store-bought crusts, one amazing baker's artisanal style would make anyone want to whip out their rolling pin.

Karin Pfeiff Boschek is a culinary mastermind. When it comes to pie baking, not only are her dishes delicious, but they look amazing, too.

These intricate pie designs have the internet going crazy and it’s easy to see why.

(via Bored Panda)

Trust me when I say that my mouth is watering. To keep up with this confectionary artist, check out her official website or follow her on Instagram.