This Pig Looked Like She Was Covered In Scales, But Check Out Her Transformation

JULY 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

People who work at animal shelters have seen all kinds of neglected and abused pets that are surrendered by their owners, but what this pig was suffering with was especially awful.

Back in April, a shelter near Temecula, California, received a piglet from a man claiming to have found her as a stray, though workers believe he was her owner. The poor thing's skin was in such bad shape that it looked like she had scales. While the shelter wasn't able to care for her because it was mostly equipped just for cats and dogs, they placed her into the best possible hands at Sale Ranch Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization that takes in farm animals and gives them a forever home.

“When she came to us, she was in such excruciating pain that she had shut down,” Jen Sale, CEO and founder of the sanctuary, told The Dodo. “You could see the most incredible sadness and uncomfortableness in her.”

Facebook / Sale Ranch Sanctuary

“She had an incredibly severe case of sarcoptic mange, which is one of the most severe types of mange you can get,” Sale said. “If it’s not treated, it can be fatal.” She believes this was caused by the pig she later named Cherry Blossom being kept in a filthy, overcrowded environment.

Facebook / Sale Ranch Sanctuary

But despite Cherry Blossom's suffering, she still sought comfort from the people taking care of her. Sale says that "even though she was in so much pain, she’d snuggle up and want us to rub her belly. She’s just a testimony for how forgiving and loving animals are.”

Facebook / Sale Ranch Sanctuary

With cream rubs and laser light therapy, this sweet girl found relief and slowly started getting better.

Facebook / Sale Ranch Sanctuary

More and more of her playful personality began to emerge, and her skin was returning to normal!

Facebook / Sale Ranch Sanctuary

After two months of treatment and a lot of love, she didn't even look like the same pig!

Facebook / Sale Ranch Sanctuary

Now she's living her best life with plenty of animal friends and people who adore her silly spirit.

Facebook / Sale Ranch Sanctuary

(via BoredPanda and The Dodo)

If you'd like to help the sanctuary keep rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need, you can donate here. Share if it did your heart good to see how far Cherry Blossom has come!

