Adorable Footage Shows Russian Firefighters Saving Armfuls Of Piglets From A Barn Fire

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Firefighters risk their lives every day to pull helpless humans from burning buildings. It's truly heroic. But when they apply that same brand of heroism to squealing farm animals? Well, it's almost too much for my heart to handle!



When the men and women from one particular fire house responded to a barn blaze in the Tomsk region of Russia, they probably didn't waste a moment pondering whether they should go in to the save the tiny piglets trapped inside. All in all, it's estimated that the firefighters were able to rescue almost 150 pigs from the burning barn.

Watch the amazing rescue below!

SHARE this story if you these firefighters deserve a virtual round of applause!

Read More: He Rescued This Pup And Took Her To A Shelter. Now, She Can't Live Without Him!