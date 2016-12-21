Ad Blocker Detected

She Bought The Wrong Size iPhone Case, But Her Hilarious Dad Absolutely Loves It

DECEMBER 21, 2016  
LIFE
It's easy to make mistakes when buying stuff online.

With all the buttons you need to click to get an item to your house, you're bound to make a mistake eventually. Sometimes that means ordering the wrong item or simply the wrong size. As Twitter user Taylor (@tmackisey) shows, however, you can make the best of any situation.

Taylor was excited to receive this phone case, which she bought on Amazon for her iPhone 6. She didn't realize the case was for an iPhone 6 Plus until it arrived, so she handed it off to someone who could use it.

Amazon

Her dad was the lucky recipient, and he seems totally delighted by the fuzzy phone cover.

Twitter / @tmackisey

Here he is making a phone call with his new accessory.

Twitter / @tmackisey

And here's his first attempt at a bathroom selfie. All that fur got in the way!

Twitter / @tmackisey

That's much better. This is one hilarious dad.

Twitter / @tmackisey

I hope he keeps using his new phone case since it seems like it's just silly enough to fit his personality. Share this if Dad's antics made you smile and laugh out loud.

