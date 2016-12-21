She Bought The Wrong Size iPhone Case, But Her Hilarious Dad Absolutely Loves It

It's easy to make mistakes when buying stuff online.
With all the buttons you need to click to get an item to your house, you're bound to make a mistake eventually. Sometimes that means ordering the wrong item or simply the wrong size. As Twitter user Taylor (@tmackisey) shows, however, you can make the best of any situation.
Taylor was excited to receive this phone case, which she bought on Amazon for her iPhone 6. She didn't realize the case was for an iPhone 6 Plus until it arrived, so she handed it off to someone who could use it.
Her dad was the lucky recipient, and he seems totally delighted by the fuzzy phone cover.
Here he is making a phone call with his new accessory.
And here's his first attempt at a bathroom selfie. All that fur got in the way!
That's much better. This is one hilarious dad.
